Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.57% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 23,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,682. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

