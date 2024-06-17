Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

VSTO stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

