Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of Vulcan Materials worth $3,461,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 51.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.59. 81,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,992. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.64.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

