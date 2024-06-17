Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,021. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $146.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

