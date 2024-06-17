Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 315 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHI traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 183,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,843. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.