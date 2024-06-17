Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 468 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,437.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 274,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 352,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 591,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,142. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

