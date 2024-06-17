Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 53 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $13.19 on Monday, reaching $919.98. 43,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

