Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after buying an additional 1,005,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 464,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

