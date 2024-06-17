Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $552.70. 69,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average of $541.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $453.17 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

