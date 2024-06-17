Wahed Invest LLC Buys 187 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $66.75. 400,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,818. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

