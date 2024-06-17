Wahed Invest LLC Buys 419 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 1,493,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,840. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

