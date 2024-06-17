Wahed Invest LLC Buys 505 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

