Wahed Invest LLC Buys 65 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

