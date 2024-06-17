Wahed Invest LLC Buys 7,515 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

NEM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. 1,644,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,081,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

