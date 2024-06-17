Wahed Invest LLC Buys 854 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 535,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,531. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.