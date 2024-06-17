Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 350 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $10.62 on Monday, hitting $292.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

