Wahed Invest LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,755. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

