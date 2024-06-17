Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.07. 82,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,468. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $594.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

