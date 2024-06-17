Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 4,121,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,271. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

