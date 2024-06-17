Wahed Invest LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in argenx by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,283,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.65. 32,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.24 and its 200 day moving average is $389.12. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.