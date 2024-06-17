Wahed Invest LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in WestRock by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 190,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. 306,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,473. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

