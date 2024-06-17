Wahed Invest LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 13,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $70.45. 3,186,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,727,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

