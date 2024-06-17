Wahed Invest LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 741.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

BURL traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

