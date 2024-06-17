Wahed Invest LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 118,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,358 shares of company stock worth $330,076. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.