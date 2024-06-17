Wahed Invest LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 178,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. 6,855,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,862,297. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

