Wahed Invest LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,332. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

