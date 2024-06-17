Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

