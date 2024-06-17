Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $40.43. 151,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.