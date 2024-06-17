Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

Synopsys stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.14. 165,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,423. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.