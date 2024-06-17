Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,931. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

