Wahed Invest LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

