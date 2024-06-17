Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $107.38. 79,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

View Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.