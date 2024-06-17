Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. 894,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

