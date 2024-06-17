Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,051. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

