Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 184 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. 392,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,300. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

