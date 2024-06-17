Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after purchasing an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.37. 953,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.