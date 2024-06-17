Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,437,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.