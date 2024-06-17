Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 683 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.42. 190,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,498. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

