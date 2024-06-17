Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,573,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $207.87. 41,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,555. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

