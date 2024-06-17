Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 453,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.