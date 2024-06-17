Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.