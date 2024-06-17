Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 3.4% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.42. 365,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,334,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,164,783. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

