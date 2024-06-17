Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and Hayden Hall’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $170.47 million 3.75 -$31.03 million ($0.43) -20.93 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hayden Hall has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weave Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -17.06% -31.74% -12.18% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Weave Communications and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.8% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weave Communications and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 2 3 1 2.83 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weave Communications currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Hayden Hall on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

