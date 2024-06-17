Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500,737 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,642,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Stryker stock opened at $344.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.88 and its 200 day moving average is $330.40. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

