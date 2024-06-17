Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.