Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.11% of Welltower worth $7,748,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. 291,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,529. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.