Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
