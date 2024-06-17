WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WYY stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
