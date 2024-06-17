Willner & Heller LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

