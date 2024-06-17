Willner & Heller LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $151.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $151.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

